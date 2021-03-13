OSWEGO – Last summer’s alleged kidnapping couple, Anthony Stringham, 37, and Christina Hill, 27, await the justice system grinding out the pending case against them.
Their story, revolving around an alleged drug deal gone bad, came to a head Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 174 W. Bridge St., where two alleged victims, a man and a woman, finally able, through a friend, to summon police, claimed they had been held against their will for days by Stringham and Hill and forced at knifepoint to call friends and relatives for money to secure their release. All four people knew one another, and it is believed the money demanded by Stringham and Hill was money involved in an alleged drug deal between the two couples.
As police arrested Hill in Kinney’s parking lot, Stringham, 37, fled on foot.
He was found and arrested almost three weeks later on Aug. 14 at a residence in Altmar, according to police.
Stringham remains in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Hill bailed out. Stringham’s bail was set at “$100,000 cash, or $500,000 secured bail bond, or $1 million partially secured bail bond with 10%,” according to Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes.
“The point of the bail always is to simply make sure that they return to court,” Oakes said. “It’s not meant to be punitive. It’s not meant to punish them. It’s just to make sure they show back up to court.”
Hill’s bail was “much, much lower,” Oakes said, “at $5,000 cash, or $10,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond”, basically reflecting the differences in their histories.
According to Oswego Police Lt. Damian Waters, “We arrested Stringham back in March of this year for illegal possession of a handgun. He’s got an extensive criminal history. He’s no stranger to the law and law enforcement throughout CNY.”
The case against the two defendants is proceeding. “Basically, the indictments are filed, the court has set motions on these, the defense is filing motions, and we’re responding to them. So, the legal process is taking place,” Oakes said.
“They are both presumed innocent,” he said of Stringham and Hill, “even though they’re indicted for some serious charges, they’re presumed innocent under the law. The indictment simply represents an allegation of wrongdoing.”
Both Stringham and Hill are charged with first degree kidnapping, an A-1 felony, the highest of felonies. If convicted of that charge, Stringham and Hill face a mandatory minimum of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison.
Both are also charged with second degree kidnapping, a charge that can result in a determinate sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
