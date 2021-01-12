OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Board of Elections at 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego will be closed from Monday, Jan. 11 to Tuesday, Jan. 21. This temporary closure is in compliance with the Oswego County Health Department’s isolation and quarantine requirements due to one or more employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Given the nature of the work of the office and to ensure network security of voter records, limited work can be conducted remotely during this time. The building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before re-opening on Jan. 21.
“The health and safety of our residents and employees are our top priority,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “COVID-19 is widespread across Oswego County, and we all need to do our part to limit the spread of the virus. We must avoid non-essential gatherings, practice social distancing, wear our face coverings in public and wash our hands frequently.”
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said all known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified through the health department’s contact tracing investigations.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing. Anyone who is tested should self-quarantine and stay home, until they receive their test results.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge everyone to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
