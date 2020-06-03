SANDY CREEK – Fairs and festivals throughout the state are falling like dominoes, and Tuesday night, the Oswego County Fair added its name to that list as its 15-member board voted unanimously to cancel this year’s event.
“After careful consideration the Oswego County Fair Board members are saddened to announce that the 2020 Oswego County Fair is officially canceled,” a statement posted to the fair’s Facebook and website pages announced.
The fair was originally scheduled to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9.
“We decided in the best interests of the community that we go ahead and cancel,” Carol Sweeney, president of the fair said today. But the decision wasn’t totally in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a whole number of things,” Sweeney said. “First of all, when you do a fair, we rely a lot on our neighbors and our local businesses and businesses within the county who are always there to help us. We talked a lot about the fact that there would be no way that we would ask anybody for anything this year. Everybody’s in a tight situation moneywise, and we certainly would not be asking for any assistance. Those wonderful people are the ones who keep our fair going. So, that was part of the reason that we made the decision that we did.”
But it’s not just everyone else who’s in a tight financial situation. This cancellation will definitely hurt the fair, and it sets them back for next year. Sweeney, though, remains determined and optimistic.
“We’ll have to do some more fundraising to make up for the loss of money we make through the fair,” she said. As it is, even in normal times, “we rely a lot on fundraisers that we have and the community.”
The fair does not charge an admission fee, nor does it charge to park your car. Would it be changing that policy next year in light of the necessity to raise more money than usual?
“We’d like to not do that if we don’t have to,” Sweeney said. “We talked about it, but we’d rather not do it.”
Still in all, the fair does have its everyday bills that go on regardless of whether they’re open or not.
“There are bills that are constant, and therefore you have to make sure that you have enough money to cover those,” Sweeney said. “We do, at this point in time. But that doesn’t leave us a lot of room unless we could get in some activities.”
And with that she announced their hopes for the future.
“What we’re really hoping for is that this virus will go away and that, in this fall, we might be able to have a weekend of something to do with celebrating the fall.”
Meanwhile, Sweeney’s spending her day “marathon calling,” as she put it.
“We have to notify people, and we have to make sure that we talk to everyone about their contracts. We make sure people know that we will be open next year, hopefully, and we’ll go on from there.”
The fair will not suffer any financial loss from canceling any of this year’s contracts. Neither would vendors be held liable if they had to cancel their contracts with the fair. It’s a policy that works both ways.
“You have to live and let live,” Sweeney said. “Things happen.”
And so, coronavirus has made itself felt once again on this county, as it has impacted so much of the state, the nation, and the world. At least in this case, it’s only money.
Carol Sweeney realizes the impact and said the fair’s board realizes it too. Their philosophy on this somewhat resembles that of the medical community: do no harm.
“It’s just sad, it really is,” Sweeney said. “It’s a scary time for most people. So, we don’t want to do anything to add to that. That was one of the main reasons for our decision.”
