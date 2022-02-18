UPDATE: The village of Pulaski’s water main was repaired this morning and water was restored, with only a few residual issues remaining. A boil water advisory remains for a few more days, and the state of emergency declaration remains in place until the advisory is lifted.
PULASKI - Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe has declared a state of emergency due to a water main break in the village. The village water supply will be turned off at 10:45 p.m. The outage will last for several hours.
The mayor said the village Department of Public Works has been trying to isolate the leak tonight but has been unable to. The system will need to be turned off and allowed to drain for several hours so the leak can be isolated and repaired.
The state of emergency has been declared under Article 2b of the New York State Executive Law.
An announcement will be made when the leak is isolated and the water system restored. The village will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.
