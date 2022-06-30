Times staff report
SANDY CREEK — A 62-year-old man allegedly shot and murdered a 29-year-old man this week, according to an update from state police on Thursday.
Alva G. Parsons, 62, of Sandy Creek, was charged by state police with one count of second-degree murder. He was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and taken to Oswego County Jail, where he is being held.
State troopers found 29-year-old Charles W. Rothenburg, of Sandy Creek, dead inside Mr. Parsons home at 5863 Route 11 in Sandy Creek Tuesday evening. The troopers had received an anonymous complaint for a welfare check on Mr. Rothenburg on Monday, and they began searching for him until they developed information that he was at Mr. Parsons’ home.
In the update Thursday, police said Mr. Rothenburg had been living in a trailer with his girlfriend next to Mr. Parsons. The two got into a verbal altercation on Monday, and Mr. Parsons allegedly shot Mr. Rothenburg with a pistol. A weapon has been recovered by state police.
State police said they are also aware of a social media posting identifying a witness in the shooting. If anyone has any information regarding the homicide investigation, they are asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000.
