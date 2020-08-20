SCRIBA – A police investigator’s quick response to an early morning fire at a relatively-new housing complex here may have prevented a deadly tragedy, according to Oswego County Sheriff’s Dept. Lt. Andrew Bucher.
Police report that at about 6:25 a.m., Investigator John Burke, of the County Sheriff’s Dept., observed smoke emanating from 12 Samuel Way (Champlain Commons), ran to the building, observed the vestibule area to be fully engulfed in fire, began to assist with evacuation of the building and requested the fire department respond.
“I honestly believe that he may have saved lives,” Bucher said. No injuries were reported.
Members of the Oswego City Fire Dept., Scriba Volunteer Fire Dept. and Novelis Fire Dept. were able to extinguish the fire. No cause has been established yet. The Fire Investigation Team of the County Fire Coordinator’s Office will investigate further.
“We don’t believe it’s foul play,” Bucher said, “but we can’t say yet for certain. They have yet to notify us if they have a cause or not.”
Bucher said the vestibule was quite damaged but little other damage to any of the residences within the building was reported.
