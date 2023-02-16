Upstate New York Poison Center prepared to serve 54 counties in 2023

SYRACUSE – In 2022, Upstate New York Poison Center celebrated 65 years of service to the community. The poison center staff helped in nearly 50,000 cases for a variety of poisons. One trend they saw a significant, worrisome number of cases is for unintentional ingestion of cannabis edibles in children.

In 2020, the poison center handled 364 cases concerning all cannabis products for all age groups. By 2022, that number has jumped to just shy of 700 cases. A change they saw start in 2021, is the largest number of calls for any cannabis product is now for cannabis edibles. The majority of those calls are for children five and under ingesting some form of cannabis edible.

