OSWEGO - A US Military and Naval exhibit will be display at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. fifth St., Oswego, during the veterans breakfast from 9 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Nov. 14.
This exhibit is from the Continental Arms Collectors Association, Inc. collection - a not-for-profit, tax exempt, educational organization.
The Oswego Elks Lodge and Vashaw’s Collision Service are sponsors of this exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.