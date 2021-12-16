Utilities warn of higher costs this winter – Heating assistance available to Oswego County residents

OSWEGO COUNTY – Winter heating costs are expected to be more than 20% higher for the average residential customer in the 2021-2022 season, and state agencies and local utilities are offering information on financial assistance programs and tips on managing energy costs as temperatures drop.
The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) projects natural gas bills will be roughly 21% higher than last winter and cost the average customer around $935 in the five-month heating season from November through March. National Grid, which covers the Central New York region, notes natural gas prices have increased due to higher demand and lagging production, and warns heating costs are likely to be higher this winter.
Households using propane heating could see an even steeper increase, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting residential propane prices in October nearly 50% higher than a year ago. Actual utility costs can vary by supplier and due to individual usage and outdoor temperatures.
Many New Yorkers, especially elderly and fixed- or low-income families, may face difficulty managing their energy costs this winter due to higher costs. There are programs to assist eligible individuals and families with home heating costs, including direct financial assistance and various bill payment options through your utility.
Financial assistance programs, such as the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), exist to assist low-income households with home energy needs. The regular HEAP season runs through March 15, 2022, as long as funds remain available, and can provide eligible households with $426 to $751 depending on their primary heating source.
Emergency HEAP, which assists households in crisis situations like utility shutoffs or low fuel, opens Jan. 3.
HEAP can also assist certain eligible households with heating equipment repairs and replacement, including the installation of carbon monoxide detectors and programmable thermostats.
The HEAP Regular Arrears Supplement (RAS), a new component of the program, is designed to assist eligible households who have past due electricity or gas bills. Eligible households can receive a one-time benefit toward past utility costs.
For questions regarding the HEAP program or RAS, refer to the Oswego County Department of Social Services Assistance Programs call center at 315-963-5021 or email HEAP@oswegocounty.com. Additional information about these programs and income guidelines can be found at https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/ or www.mybenefits.ny.gov.
Utilities, such as National Grid, also offer budget plans that provide equal monthly payments and reduce bill fluctuations due to seasonal energy use patterns, as well as deferred payment agreements for overdue bills. For information on utility-sponsored energy savings and financial assistance programs, visit https://www.nationalgridus.com/winter.
DPS also provides information to homeowners and renters about possible steps to control energy use and manage energy bills, including simple no- and low-cost measures to conserve energy.
Performing system maintenance, insulating a home and sealing air leaks around windows, doors and foundations are the simplest ways to reduce home heating costs. For a full list of energy efficiency and winter heating tips visit www.dps.ny.gov/winter, where people can also find information about programs aimed at helping customers make energy efficiency improvements to their home or business, consumer protections and winter safety tips.
