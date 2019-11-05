A vehicle-pedestrian accident has occurred at West Seventh Street and State Route 104 in the city of Oswego.
People are being asked to avoid this area.
Oswego Police responded to the scene at 12:10 p.m. They remain on the scene.
More information will be released as information becomes available.
