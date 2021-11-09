ALTMAR – The village of Deferiet and the Martinsburg Historical Society received the first two Tug Hill Community Recognition Awards at the NYS Tug Hill Commission’s annual dinner last week at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar. With approximately 80 people in attendance, commission chairman Jan Bogdanowicz and executive director Katie Malinowski presented plaques to the village of Deferiet for their playground rebuild, and to the Martinsburg Historical Society for the restoration of abandoned cemeteries in the town of Martinsburg.
In April 2021, the commission canvassed for completed projects by both municipal and community groups that fit various criteria, with overarching goals of building local capacity, using partnerships, securing community support and being transferrable to other communities – all that mirror the Tug Hill Commission’s approach to its work.
The village of Deferiet is a small, tight-knit community in Jefferson County, a former “company town” that took a hit in 2004 when the St. Regis Paper Mill closed. Spearheaded by trustee Nancy Dutton, the village undertook a multi-year effort to raise funds to rebuild their unsafe, outdated playground at a cost of approximately $100,000. Multiple funding sources were secured, from can drives and hot dog sales to larger grants from New York state, the Northern New York Community Foundation, and KABOOM!, a private foundation. The village also secured materials from places like Home Depot and volunteer labor from Fort Drum. The build itself was a community event, and since the successful completion of the playground in 2018, the village has shared its approach and tips with many other communities.
The Martinsburg Historical Society has completed four restorations of inactive and abandoned cemeteries in the town, with a fifth underway. Each restoration is done in collaboration with the town of Martinsburg and community volunteers. Society members research the history of the cemetery and survey the names of individual buries, paying particular attention to veterans buried and the war they participated in. Family descendants often come forward to volunteer and financially support the efforts, which are publicized through the local media. A professional stone restoration company works on the gravestones. Once each restoration is complete the society rededicates the cemetery and honors the veterans, often including re-enactors.
