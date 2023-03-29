Village of Phoenix election results

PHOENIX – Voters here made up their minds and cast their ballots for mayor, two trustees, and, for the first time ever, a village justice Tuesday, March 21. Here’s how it all turned out:
There was no surprise result in the mayor’s race. The current Independent Village Trustee, 46-year-old Brian Borchik, the only declared candidate in the race, won easily with 125 votes. There were three write-in ballots cast however, two for current two-term Mayor Caleb Sweet and one, which may give Borchik reason to reconsider, for Superman. Hopefully, he’s not too upset about the loss. Borchik’s term is for two years.
Four people were running for two available village trustee seats: current Trustee Danny Dunn, mounting a write-in campaign, Jeff Koegel, Ronald Hartner II, and Sally Woolson.
Jeffery Koegel and Sally Woolson garnered the most votes and are thereby elected. Koegel got 72 votes while Sally Woolson got 63. This will be the first time either of them has served on the village board. Theirs are two-year terms.
Ronald Hartner II got 58 votes, and Danny Dunn received 25 write-in ballots.
Two others also received write-in votes for trustee: Jason Godkin and Sue Balles each with one vote.
Godkin fared much better though in the write-in election of the village’s first-ever Village Justice. There was no endorsed candidate for the position nominated by any party, thereby leaving the election to be decided purely by write-in ballots. Godkin received 44 of those, easily walking away with the victory over Adam Mulderig with nine votes, John Delahunt with three, Danny Dunn with two, and Joanne Nazarian and Paul Remington each with one vote. The Village Justice is elected to a four-year term.
All those elected will take office and be sworn in by Phoenix Village Clerk Roxanne Demo on April 3.
