Village of Phoenix election results

PHOENIX – Voters here made up their minds and cast their ballots for mayor, two trustees, and, for the first time ever, a village justice Tuesday, March 21. Here’s how it all turned out:

There was no surprise result in the mayor’s race. The current Independent Village Trustee, 46-year-old Brian Borchik, the only declared candidate in the race, won easily with 125 votes. There were three write-in ballots cast however, two for current two-term Mayor Caleb Sweet and one, which may give Borchik reason to reconsider, for Superman. Hopefully, he’s not too upset about the loss. Borchik’s term is for two years.

