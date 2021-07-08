Village of Pulaski public hearing

PULASKI - The village of Pulaski mayor and Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at the Snow Memorial Building, 4917 Jefferson St., for the purpose of considering and hearing public comment regarding the application to CDGB for improving the village of Pulaski wastewater system.
