Virtual Medicare 101 Oct. 28

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the nation’s baby boomers become eligible for Medicare, and as those already on Medicare review their coverage, they face a confusing assortment of options for their health care.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging continues to sponsor virtual Medicare 101 sessions every month to help Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works.
The next session will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, and will last approximately an hour and a half.
For more information or to reserve a session, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3225.
