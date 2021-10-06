Virtual public meeting announcement for the 2021 Nine Mile Point exercise

FULTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will present their observations on the Oct. 5 Nine Mile Point Nuclear Power Plant radiological emergency preparedness exercise conducted with Oswego County and New York state.
The virtual meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. It will be conducted using Microsoft Teams.
The public and news media are invited to attend. Anyone wishing to view the meeting and have an opportunity to ask questions must register in advance.
To register, contact Brian Lalli via email at Brian.Lalli@icf.com. The registration deadline is noon on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Instructions for online meeting access and participation will be provided by return email no later than Thursday, Oct. 7.
There will also be a listen-only conference call option for the meeting. Anyone wishing to utilize this option should call 571-348-5774 and enter phone conference ID: 412 863 036-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.