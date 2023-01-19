LAKE PKLACID - While Lake Placid frequently hosts visitors from around the world, those arriving for the January 2023 FISU Winter World University Games will be welcomed by people standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message throughout the village and in nearby Saranac Lake. Volunteers positioned at literature carts of Jehovah’s Witnesses will offer free Bible-based literature in languages common to the elite global athletes, such as Ukrainian, Russian, Korean and French.

Athletes and spectators traveling to various events will notice mobile carts displaying messages of peace and hope as well as jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses offering free content in over 1,000 languages, at multiple locations throughout the day during the University Games.

