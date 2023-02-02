The Oswego County AARP Tax-Aide Program offers free income tax preparation beginning Feb. 1

OSWEGO and FULTON - SUNY Oswego’s IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will return to provide free tax assistance for the community in Oswego and Fulton locations this spring.

Those signing up should call 315-596-2551 to leave their message with their name and phone number to schedule an appointment. All messages will be returned within 24 hours.

