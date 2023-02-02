OSWEGO and FULTON - SUNY Oswego’s IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will return to provide free tax assistance for the community in Oswego and Fulton locations this spring.
Those signing up should call 315-596-2551 to leave their message with their name and phone number to schedule an appointment. All messages will be returned within 24 hours.
Locations, dates and times include:
Fulton: Oswego County Offices, 200 North Second St.
Tuesdays, 4:30-7:30 p.m.: every week from Jan. 31 to April 11, except for March 14
Oswego: 221 Rich Hall, SUNY Oswego main campus
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: every week from Jan. 28 to April 1, except for March 11 and 18
Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, W-2 forms, 1099 forms and other pertinent tax paperwork to the VITA site; they also will be required to show identification (including a New York state ID if applicable).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.