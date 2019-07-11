Volney celebrates its families, 50th anniversary

The Volney Elementary parent-teacher group (PTG) recently hosted a celebration honoring the school’s families and the support of staff members throughout the past 50 years. Members of the PTG invited students, their families, community members and Fulton City School District administrators to a night of food, games, activities, dancing, pony rides, a plethora of games and the popular dunking booth. Volney Principal Todd Terpening served as the dunking booth guest of honor and enjoyed cooling off on the warm night, as he encouraged students to try harder at getting the chance to send him under water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.