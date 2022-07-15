VOLNEY – Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia said the first time he smelled the fumes seeping from the Attis Biofuels smoldering corn silo here “it smelled like a crematorium, that’s how bad it smelled.”
Certainly bad enough at least to bring U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to town Tuesday, July 5, to meet with city, town, and county officials about a nine-month-old problem at a deserted ethanol plant, virtually shut down for over a year, yet still spewing fumes from a silo fire that no one locally seems to have the authority to put out.
“Literally, I’m here today to stick my nose into a problem that your own noses are all too familiar with,” Schumer said on the grounds of the plant.
Communication with Attis seems to be a major obstacle in resolving the odor issue and the financial responsibilities Attis seems to have deserted along with the plant.
Schumer said he would call the owner of the Attis plant personally but wasn’t all that confident of success.
“We don’t know with this company,” he said. “The way they’ve treated things so far, I would say I’m not that optimistic. But, always try.”
The DEC (New York State Departmentof Environmental Conservation) has been involved in monitoring the air quality surrounding the plant and will continue to do so.
“They (the DEC) take a sample of the air, and they see what’s in it, and they see if there’s anything that’s harmful to people’s health,” Schumer said. “Thus far, they have not found anything harmful to people’s health. But, let’s keep monitoring it. Who the heck knows? Better to be safe than sorry.”
According to Castiglia, Schumer said he was also going to bring the EPA (the federal Environmental Protection Agency) in to continue doing monitoring and put some pressure on the Attis owner in Florida.
Legislator Frank Castiglia, representing parts of Fulton whose residents have complained to him of the smell emanating from the plant, is pushing for that testing and the results from it. While he said his concern is the health of those breathing that air every day, he said it seems from a recent meeting he attended that the primary concern of the county, town, and city of Fulton is more about the money.
“There was a meeting with the DEC, the top dog and one of his worker bees, county fire department, state fire department, Volney fire department, Fulton fire department, chairman of the legislature, vice-chairman of the legislature, and we all met at the ethanol plant,” Castiglia said. “And they went around and around and around talking about it. And I wasn’t invited to it. But I found out about it, so I went to it anyway. They weren’t very happy that I was there. At least the city and county weren’t. And I listened to them, listened to them, listened to them, they’re all talking. And they’re all talking about money. It’s all money. It seemed like they were all done. I said, okay, I listened to everybody here, but what’s your plan? You’ve got no plan. You’re in the huddle, you’re coming out of the huddle, you’re going to the line of scrimmage, you’ve got no play. What is our play? You’ve got DEC is going to do air monitoring, but they’ve already told you the air monitoring. They aren’t going to tell you anything different. They’re saying that it’s not toxic. But that doesn’t mean that it’s healthy. I don’t see anybody here from the Health Department. When they come back with that answer and tell you that, what is your plan next? Are you just going to let it keep smoldering because they say it’s not toxic to you? Is that what your plan is? Because I’m telling you right now, you can’t go with that. This guy over here told you open those doors up and you can empty those silos out with a Bobcat. And the guy interjected,” Castiglia said, “and he said, ‘Well, I wouldn’t do that. I’d cut a hole in the side.’ I said, okay, so, you’d cut a hole in the side. You cut a hole in the side and you empty it out and you need 222 truckloads. We’ll get enough trucks from the county, the city, the town, and we’ll empty all of this out and put it in the parking lot. That’s what should be the second plan. But you don’t have a Plan B. Because of money.
“Schumer said it, everybody from the county has said it, it’s all about the money,” Castiglia continued. “And you know me, I don’t care about the money, I care about the people.”
But, speaking of money, Castiglia claims Attis Biofuels is on its way to filing bankruptcy.
“The county doesn’t want to take ownership of it, because that means they’d be responsible for everything. The city of Fulton would lose a ton of money because of the sewage fees they (Attis) haven’t paid. The school district would lose, I forget how many millions of dollars, because they (Attis) haven’t paid their school taxes. So, everybody’s worried that they’re not going to get their money, and that’s why they don’t want to have the county take over.”
In Castiglia’s conversations with Sen. Schumer’s office, Castiglia said he asked that they contact the DEC and ask whether the smoldering at the Attis plant is a “permittable burn” or not. “Because,” Castiglia said, “they told me it was a non-permittable burn, and if the plant was open, they would go in and tell them they had to shut it down and put the fire out. But because they’re not there, they have to go through their legal department and send letters to them in Florida saying you could be fined so much for as long as the fire’s going for emitting the smoke into the atmosphere.
“The fire chief says, ‘if you want me to empty the river, I’ll empty the river in her to try to put it out, ‘cause that’s what it’ll take,’” Castiglia said.
“We’ve said the safety of our firefighters is our main issue,” he continued, “but the health of our people around this should be second. Money should be last. But they don’t agree with that. They’ll sit there and nod their heads, but then they’ll rub their fingers together like it’s a money issue.”
Attis negotiated a continuation of a PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) agreement with the county Industrial Development Agency (IDA) to take over the plant from Sunoco in 2019, according to Austin Wheelock, deputy director of Operation Oswego County. That PILOT reduced Attis’s taxes by about half, Wheelock said.
“The PILOT agreement goes this way,” Castiglia said. “They (Attis) pay Operation Oswego County the amount of money that they’re supposed to pay them. Operation Oswego County doles the money out to either the county, the town, or school district. That how it’s supposed to work. Well, Operation Oswego County wasn’t getting the money, but they didn’t say anything until all of a sudden they (Attis) decided to close down. The final straws came after I got into office. I say that because I’ve been to meetings before with Operation Oswego County where they’ll say, ‘well, we’ve got one borrower that we’re working out a payment plan with them.’ And I’m sure that’s what was going on with Attis.”
Wheelock said Attis did not pay anything to Operation Oswego County in 2020, whereupon Operation Oswego County canceled the PILOT, leaving Attis responsible to pay its full tax burden to the county, town, and school district. It is the responsibility of those taxing entities, and not Operation Oswego County, to go after Attis for the money owed to them, Wheelock said.
Though Operation Oswego County’s financial responsibility ended with the cancellation of the PILOT, Wheelock said their priority now is finding another company to take over the plant.
“We’re more working to find someone to come in to utilize the facility, which is difficult to do when you have the situation right now. It is a complication because you’ve got a mortgage holder who wants to get paid, you’ve got the taxing authorities who want to get paid, you have probably all these utilities plus any contractors and everybody else. But I believe everybody’s taken the appropriate steps that they can to try to unwind the facility, to make it something that could be utilized again. But how that process ends or when that process ends, I don’t know.”
As far as future prospects of a new owner for the plant, Wheelock said, “There’s always been interest in that facility, and it is an excellent asset, probably one of the best assets in central New York in terms of infrastructure and site size and location and potential. I think that if the property were available, there would be potential suitors for it, for sure.”
As far as offering any new owner of the plant a PILOT agreement, Wheelock said, “With the former user and what they did, it’d be something that would have to be looked at closely to make sure that whoever’s coming in has the wherewithal to pull off what they say they’re going to do. But if it’s a manufacturing project that can create jobs and bring investment to Oswego County, it would be eligible to apply for a PILOT agreement, but I guess we’d have to see what that is.”
For now, the DEC intends to continue to monitor the area air quality.
In response to a request for an update on the Attis plant situation, they responded, “DEC continues to work with the community to address potential concerns for public health and the environment related to the fire at the Attis ethanol plant.”
An agency spokesperson also said, “DEC’s response to the fire is focused on protecting natural resources and monitoring air quality to ensure public health is protected.
“In response to community concerns and out of an abundance of caution, DEC deployed air monitors in the community to collect particulate matter data. To date, levels measured are below air quality standard thresholds. DEC is coordinating with and providing information to local officials, and will continue to collect data until the fire is extinguished. If the monitors measure anything of concern, appropriate action will be taken to protect public health and safety.
“Stormwater around the silos is collected in detention ponds on site, providing protection from potential environmental impacts. Best Management Practices should also be employed by responding fire departments, as appropriate, to manage water runoff. DEC does not expect impacts to natural resources if water is used to extinguish the fire.”
Meanwhile, Castiglia awaits more information while remaining leery of it.
“The county says and the city says and the town says, ‘if the DEC’s telling us that that’s a health hazard and we should put it out, we’ll be in there the next day to put it out. But not until they tell us.’
“State Health Department doesn’t want to touch it,” he continued. “Oswego County Health Department, I asked her (the new acting director, Vera Dunsmoor) to smell it, she smells it, she said it was horrendous.
“Everybody remembers the commercial on TV on how smoking was safe for you,” Castiglia continued. “And then they said second-hand smoke was not harmful to you. And then the big one was when the government and everybody else told those poor boys that were over in Vietnam that Agent Orange was toxic, but it was not harmful to their health. How many people are dying from that now? I’m not saying this is on the category of those things, but it’s in the same line where everybody’s telling us everything’s safe, and it’s not.
“I just want them to put the fire out,” Castiglia concluded. “That’s all I want them to do. It’s plain and simple. Put the fire out. Stop the smoke.”
