Volunteer to aid in the early detection of aquatic invasive and native species

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM), are launching an environmental DNA (eDNA) project within tributaries of eastern Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River this summer and fall.
Funded by the Arconic Foundation, this project will leverage eDNA monitoring to detect the presence of aquatic invasive species and native species including lake whitefish and cisco in tributaries of eastern Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River.
A workshop to train volunteers to assist this project is being held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at the Nicandri Nature Center located at 19 Robinson Bay Rd. Massena. Due to COVID restrictions registration is required and attendance will be limited. Register online at: sleloinvasives.org/event/edna-volunteer-day
Volunteers are sought to help with a variety of tasks including collecting water samples from the various tributary sampling locations (from the shoreline or by boat), transporting water samples to locations for analysis, collecting footage through the use of underwater cameras and remote operating vehicles, and taking photos or videos of volunteers in action to be used on the website and reports for the project.
