Volunteers needed for 32nd Annual Harborfest

OSWEGO – For the 32nd consecutive year, Oswego Harborfest will bring thousands of festival goers to the city of Oswego from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28. As always, the success of such a large annual tradition relies not only upon the talent, entertainment, food, and other vendors, but also the invaluable contributions of countless volunteers. Their efforts are an integral part of the summer festival.
Once again, Oswego Harborfest is seeking out volunteers to provide assistance with a variety of important responsibilities. Some of the opportunities that are available to volunteers are helping set up and take down operations, helping artists, providing information to festival goers, helping in the office, parking attendant and crew, office assistant, and park management. There is even a “floater” position, for those who prefer to do a little bit of everything.
Volunteers must complete the registration form online, and training programs are scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. Applications can be found on the website or can be picked up in person at the McCrobie Building, 41 Lake St.
Harborfest is one of the few admission-free music festivals in the country. It was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community, and advance economic development in Oswego. It would not be possible to continue the event without the massive continued support received from the city of Oswego, businesses, organizations, government entities, and individuals and family members.
To learn more about volunteer opportunities, about Harborfest itself, or to support this amazing region-wide event, visit the Harborfest website (www.oswegoharborfest.com), or contact the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126 or via phone at (315)-343-6858.
