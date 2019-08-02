Volunteers needed

PULASKI - The Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club is looking for volunteers to help with parking at the Oswego County Fair.
The fair takes place from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 11. Shifts run from 8 a.m.-noon, noon-4 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. each day of the fair. The fairgrounds are located at 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek.
This is a major fundraiser for the club.
Contact Gail Atkinson at 315-439-3106 or Cindy Halsey at 315-298-4272 or 315-380-9294 for more information.
