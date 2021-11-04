Volunteers wanted to aid early detection efforts for aquatic invasive species

PULASKI - In St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Oswego, Lewis, and Oneida counties volunteers are wanted to assist a new project underway that is using environmental DNA found in water samples to detect the presence of aquatic invasive and native species in tributaries of eastern Lake Ontario, and the St. Lawrence River.
The project began this summer and will continue through early December. Volunteers will assist a variety of tasks including, collecting water samples, dropping samples off at the lab, in addition to, operating an underwater drone to collect videos and photographs.
This project is being led by the Nature Conservancy (TNC), and the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM). Funding for the project was provided by the Arconic Foundation.
Community members who are interested in volunteering for this project can sign up at: www.sleloinvasives.org/eDNA or contact the eDNA Project Technician, Jacob Wojcik at jacob.wojcik@tnc.org
