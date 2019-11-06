If all vote totals hold, Deana Michaels, a branch manager for Pathfinder Bank, will become mayor of Fulton come Jan. 1.
Thomas Benedetto, of Amboy, will take a seat on the Oswego County Family Court bench as a judge come the new year.
The countywide proposition to increase the term of office for county legislators from two years to four years crashed and burned, being defeated almost by a 2 to 1 margin — 11,516 no to 6,185 yes.
And Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. and District Attorney Gregory Oakes were re-elected. Both ran unopposed.
In contested legislature seats, Republican Michael Yerdon won District 1 (Sandy Creek, Boylston, Redfield), taking over for the retiring Margaret Kastler while Republican Herbert Yerdon won District 2 (all of Orwell, Albon and Williamstown and part of Richland), taking over for retiring Milferd Potter.
Shane Broadwell decided not to run again in District 17, covering part of the city of Oswego and Scriba. Taking his place come Jan. 1 will be Republican Laurie Mangano-Cornelius.
The legislature will consist of two Democrats and 23 Republicans as of January. Right now, there are five Democrats and 20 Republicans.
In Palermo, only one person was running for two open council seats, so perhaps the other seat will be filled with a write-in candidate.
Here are the vote totals with all districts reporting:
District Attorney
Gregory Oakes, R-C-I, 14,896
Family Court Judge
Thomas Benedetto, R-C, 11,636
Lou Anne Rucynski Coleman, independent, 5,353
Legislator District 1
James Macklen, Conservative, 239
Michael G. Yerdon, R, 480
Legislator District 2
Carl E. Anson Jr., C, 262
Herbert G. Yerdon, R, 539
Legislator District 3
Edward A. Gilson, R, 492
Legislator District 4
David M. Holst, R, 675
Legislator District 5
Roy Reehil, R, 461
Legislator District 6
John Martino, R, 383
Legislator District 7
Bradley Trudell, R, 910
Legislator District 8
Paul House, R-C-I, 493
Legislator District 9
James Weatherup, R-I, 392
Legislator District 10
Mary Ellen Chesbro, R-C, 495
Legislator District 11
Linda L. Lockwood, R, 491
Legislator District 12
Richard P. Kline, R-C, 495
Legislator District 13
Patrick Twiss, R, 686
Legislator District 14
Stephen Walpole, R-I, 605
Legislator District 15
Nathan Emmons, R-C-I, 481
Legislator District 16
Thomas Drumm, D-Workers, 421
Legislator District 17
Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, R-C-I, 582
Timothy F. Braun, independent, 298
Legislator District 18
Robert Wilmott, R-C-I, 538
Legislator District 19
Marie C. Schadt, D-C, 866
Legislator District 20
Tim Stahl, R-C, 399
Legislator District 21
Terry “Bucky” Wilbur, R-C-I, 759
Legislator District 22
James L. Karasek, R-C-I, 789
Legislator District 23
Morris Sorbello Jr., R-C, 517
Legislator District 24
Marc Greco, R-I, 665
Legislator District 25
Ralph Edward Stacy Jr., R, 573
City of Fulton
Mayor
Ethan M. Parkhurst, independent, 215
David A. Webber, independent, 116
Deana M. Michaels, R-C, 1,331
Daniel T. Farfaglia, D-I-Workers, 763
Fulton Common Council
First Ward
Thomas G. Kenyon, C, 307
Second Ward
David Ritchie, C, 77
Ernesto Garcia, D, 81
Douglas R. Chapman, R, 91
Third Ward
Donald R. Patrick Jr., D-C, 531
Fourth Ward
John Kenyon, C-independent, 210
Samuel A. Vono, R, 165
Fifth Ward
Audrey L. Avery, R-C-independent, 224
Dennis Merlino, D-independent, 181
Sixth Ward
Lawrence E. Macner, R-D-C, 229
City of Oswego
Mayor
William J. Barlow Jr., R-C-I
Council Ward 1
Susan K. McBrearty, D-Workers-Independent, 255
Andrew J. Hall, R, 101
Council Ward 2
Maureen A. Wills, D-Workers-Independent
Shawn Burridge, R-C-I
Council Ward 3
Kevin Hill, R-C-I, 171
Jonathan Ashline, D-Workers, 103
Council Ward 4
Shawn P. Walker, R-C-I, 312
Diane Zeller, D-Workers, 207
Council Ward 5
John B. Gosek, R, 306
Council Ward 6
Ronald Tesoriero, R-C-I, 219
Matthew Fleming, D-Workers, 147
Council Ward 7
Robert Corradino, R-C-I, 502
ALBION
Supervisor
Michael S. Faulkner, R, 254
Town clerk
Amy J. Ford, R, 261
Councilman (pick two)
Carl E. Anson Sr., R-C, 193
Rick Stowell, D-R, 230
Highway Superintendent
Ted Bennett, R, 256
AMBOY
Supervisor
Kathleen M. Wilkinson, R, 168
Town clerk
Mary Ann Clark, D, 141
Councilman (pick two)
Lawrence C. Rayder, I, 134
Holly Harding, R, 165
Highway superintendent
John M. Perkins III, R, 175
Tax collector
Beverly A. Levreault, D, 134
BOYLSTON
Supervisor
Ann M. Stacy, R, 102
Town clerk
Paulette Walker, R, 109
Councilman (pick two)
John Macklen, R, 91
Danny J. Robbins, R, 110
Highway superintendent
Michael J. Stacy, R, 106
Tax collector
Shirley McNitt, R, 115
CONSTANTIA
Supervisor
Kenneth C. Mosley, R, 467
Town clerk
Clare D. Haynes, R, 486
Councilman (pick two)
Richard T. Colesante, R, 438
John R. Metzger, R, 467
Highway Superintendent
Wayne Woolridge, R, 485
GRANBY
Supervisor
John Snow Jr., R, 741
Councilman (pick two)
Cheryl A. Holmes, R-I, 516
Brett Counterman, R-C, 596
Highway Superinendent
Daniel E. Duncan, R-C, 702
Peter E. Holmes, I, 193
HANNIBAL
Supervisor
Virginia M. Wilbur, C-I, 396
Floyd T. Calkins, R, 434
Town clerk
Denise Hafner, R, 634
Councilman (pick two)
Richard Rick Shoults, R-C, 616
Brenda Travis Wilson, R-C, 666
Highway superintendent
Jeffrey Jake Malcott, R, 658
HASTINGS
Supervisor
Tony Bush, R-I, 862
Town clerk
Shelley Bombardo, R-I, 851
Councilman (pick two)
John Hill, R-I, 800
Kenneth Hotaling, R-I, 817
Highway superintendent
Michael Lewis, R-I, 852
Town justice
Stephanie O’Connell, R, 800
MEXICO
Supervisor
David Anderson, R-C, 868
Elizabeth R. Passer, independent, 324
Town clerk
Elizabeth Dishaw, R, 1,047
Councilman (pick two)
Larry Barber, R, 754
Russell Partrick, R, 789
Highway superintendent
George C. Peterson, independent, 432
Russell L. Marsden Jr., R-C-I, 776
Town justice
James Gracey, R, town justice, 775
MINETTO Supervisor
David J. Domicolo, R-independent, 263
Sean Stevens, Libertarian, 134
Councilman (pick two)
Michael J. Paestella, R-independent, 308
Andrew J. Wallace, R-independent, 325
Highway superintendent
Dominick A. Yacco, R-independent, 295
Town justice (pick one)
Annalise M. Dykas, C, 150
Kenneth G. Auyer, R, 281
NEW HAVEN
Supervisor
Timothy M. Teifke, R, 447
Town clerk
Jennifer C. Woolson, R, 438
Councilman (pick two)
Mary E. Curcio, independent, 191
Frederick F. Wilbur, R-independent, 371
Dan Barney, R, 308
Highway superintendent
Robert L. Parkhurst, R, 422
Town justice
Dale E. Little, R, 423
ORWELL Supervisor
William G. Potter, R, 173
Town clerk
Write InShirley Downes, Independence
Councilman (pick two)
David E. Lake, R, 171
Jessica M. Steele, R, 147
Shirley Downes, Independence, 45
Highway superintendent
Douglas C. Henry, R-independent, 180
Town justice
Richard A. Roser, R, 180
OSWEGO TOWN
Supervisor
Richard Kaulfuss, R-C, 748
Town clerk
Nikki Fowler, R-C, 831
Councilman (pick two)
Jonathan J. Fowler, R-C, 545
Richard Tesoriero, R-C, 739
Margaret A. Mahaney, D, 428
Highway superintenent
Robert Malone Jr., R-C, 856
PALERMO
Supervisor
Patricia A. Redhead, R, 338
Town clerk
Elisabeth Joy, R, 367
Councilman (pick two)
Robert Loomis, R, 349
Highway superintendent
James Pettit, R, 348
Town justice (pick two)
Donald Nipper, R-D-C-I-Green, 376
Robert Wood, R-D, 353
PARISH
Supervisor
John Dunham, D-C-independent, 230
Mary Ann Phillips, R, 344
Town clerk
Virginia C. Brown, independent, 268
Kelly I. Reader, D-C-independent, 298
Councilman (pick two)
Michael A. Butcavage, C-independent, 85
Robin Eaton Novak, independent, 165
Shenvalee A. Lee, D-independent, 181
Gary E. Wood, R-independent, 325
George Richard Horning, R, 282
Highway superintendent
Craig I. Petit, R-D-C, 444
Tax collector
Katelyn M. Welytok, independent, 153
Kevin A. Dwyer, R-D-C, 380
REDFIELD
Supervisor
Tanya M. Yerdon, D, 103
Town clerk
Susan C. Hough, R, 112
Councilman (pick two)
Carla M. Bauer, D, 89
Elaine S. Yerdon, D, 94
Highway superintendent
Russell B. Montieth, R, 111
Tax collector
Sue A. Harlander, R, 113
RICHLAND
Supervisor
Daniel C. Krupke, R, 590
Town clerk
Mildred A. Newcomb, R, 635
Councilman (pick two)
Allen R. Goodsell, R, 515
Kern A. Yerdon, R, 564
Highway superintendent
John R. Fox, R, 608
Town justice (pick two)
James H. Ridgeway, R, 609
Judy M. Conger, R, 550
SANDY CREEK
Supervisor
Nancy L. Ridgeway, R, 434
Councilman (pick two)
Nola J. Gove, R, 389
Austin D. Warner Jr., R, 399
SCHROEPPEL
Supervisor
Lynette Greco, R-C, 771
Town clerk
Darlene M. Owens, R-C, 825
Councilman (pick two)
Nicklaus Hoyt, R-C, 811
Lewis Sanford Hoyt, R, 689
Highway superintendent
Clifford J. Hoyt, R, 800
Town justice
Karen M. Brandt, R-C, 838
SCRIBA
Supervisor
Kelly M. Lagoe, D-C-Independent, 584
James M. Oldenburg, R, 695
Councilman (pick two)
James J. Jackson, D, 523
Eileen Reitz Santoro, R, 810
Penny Shenefiel, R, 779
Highway superiontendent
Brian Simoneau, C, 412
Michael Barry, R-D, 841
Town Justice
Douglas G. Crouse, R, 1,002
VOLNEY
Supervisor
Dennis C. Lockwood, R, 590
Town clerk
Sandra L. Austin, R, 588
Councilman (pick two)
Garry L. Stanard, R, 564
Edward T. Wavle, R, 532
Highway superintendent
Roger A. Dunsmoor, R-C, 621
WEST MONROE
Supervisor
Vern O. Sundet, R, 351
Town clerk
Cortney A. Rhinehardt, R, 368
Councilman (pick two)
Dale A. Maher, R, 325
Michael J. Walker, R, 329
Highway superintendent
Kevin Davis, R, 350
WILLIAMSTOWN
Supervisor
John Hamblin, R, 200
Town clerk
Faith Baker, R, 202
Councilman (pick two)
Todd Crump, R, 185
Andrew C. Trudell, R, 192
Highway superintendent
Henry H. Allen, R, 198
VILLAGES
Pulaski
Mayor, Angel Rodriguez, R, 262
Trustee, (pick two)
Jan Karen Tighe, independent, 204
Trustee, Ryan McGrath, R, 243
Sandy Creek
Mayor, Lynn H. Miller, R, 102
Trustee, Sharon L. Turo, R, 100
