WATERTOWN – The Volunteer Transportation Center has a new vehicle in its fleet thanks to the generosity of a Georgia woman in memory of her late aunt.

Victoria L. Fritz of Jasper, Ga., has donated a 2014 Hyundai Elantra to the Volunteer Transportation Center that was once owned by her aunt, Elaine D. Moulton. Moulton – a resident of the Evergreen Park mobile home community in Watertown for the past 50 years – passed away on March 19 at the age of 84.

