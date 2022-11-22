VTC’s Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament raises $20K to aid transportation services

Volunteer Transportation Center executive director Sam Purington addresses the crowd prior to the start of the Seventh Annual Volunteer Transportation Center Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville on Sept. 10. The tournament raised $20,000 for the VTC.

LOWVILLE – The Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation’s Annual Volunteer Transportation Center Jefferson-Lewis Golf Tournament, which marked its seventh year, has been deemed a huge success.

The tournament – hosted at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville Sept. 10 – saw 41 teams compete and raised $20,000 to help the VTC provide transportation to those in need in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

