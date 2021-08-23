VTC’s Sixth Annual St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament raises $10,000 for services

GOUVERNEUR – Emerald Greens Golf Course recently hosted the Sixth Annual Volunteer Transportation Center St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (VTC). The event, held July 16, raised $10,000 to benefit services provided by the VTC in St. Lawrence County.
“We are extremely grateful to those who participated in this year’s tournament, helping us to raise an amazing amount for the services our volunteer drivers provide for the community,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, Director of Communications and Foundation Director for the VTC. “We had 23 teams participate in what was a great day for some golf, especially for a good cause.”
The tournament, which followed a captain and crew format, saw the team from Community Bank, N.A., led by Sean Despaw, take first place and the Community Health Center of the North Country team, led by Rob Boak, take second place.
This year’s tournament was underwritten by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family Foundation, the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation and the Pratt-Northam Foundation. Additional sponsors included Benefit Services Group; Clifton-Fine Hospital; Community Bank N.A.; Community Health Center of the North Country; Howland Pump Supply; Kinney Drugs Foundation; The ARC of Jefferson-St. Lawrence; TLC Real Estate; Rose & Kiernan Insurance; SeaComm Credit Union; Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center; Collins Hammond Electrical Contractors; Con-Tech Building Systems; Emerald Greens Golf Course; Harrisville Lanes & Lounge; J.C. Merriman Inc.; MacFadden-Dier Agency Inc.; Mort Backus; North Country Savings Bank; North Country This Week; Scanlon Home Care Service; St. Lawrence Health System (Canton-Potsdam Hospital); The Gandy Dancer; Westelcom; Gretchen E. Tessmer, Esq. Attorney at Law; Sharon Bishop and Chuck Cutler.
Raffle prizes were donated by 3 Bears Gluten Free Bakery and Café; A. J. Missert Inc.; Bella Brooke Vineyard; Benefit Services Group; Best Western University Inn; Bicknell Building Supply; Bonaparte Wine & Spirits; Casablanca Restaurant; Char’s Bar; Cindy’s Cake Shop; Coakley’s Ace Hardware; Five Guys of Potsdam; Flying Lotus Yoga Center & Juice Bar; Frederic Remington Art Museum; Glow Skincare and Spa; Griff’s Beverage Center; Hampton Inn of Potsdam; In-Law Brewing Company; Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation; NAPA Auto Parts of Canton; Nature’s Storehouse; Pepsi-Cola Ogdensburg Bottlers; Potsdam Food Co-Op; Rex Hardware; Riverside Liquors; Southville Maples; Spirits of Downtown Brasher Falls; SwingTime Mini Golf; T&R Wines and Liquors; The Celtic Knot; Tim Horton’s of Potsdam; Volunteer Transportation Center; White’s Flowers; Wight & Patterson; Ye Olde Liquors, and Kay Zimmer.
Papineau also thanked the hard work of the VTC’s St. Lawrence County Advisory Committee, which consists of Alexa Goolden, Casandra Dodd, Sommer Giordano, Kay Zimmer, Rachel LaPoint, Ray Babowicz, Maura Mayer, Lisa Waite and Christine Richardson. He also thanked volunteers Laurie LaPoint and Kathy Hicks for their support at the event.
