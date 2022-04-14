Waldrons’ case in death of Jordan Brooks transferred to County Court

OSWEGO – The criminal case against the mother and step-father of Jordan Brooks has been transferred to Oswego County Court, and as a result, Lisa and Anthony Waldron did not appear for an April 4 scheduled hearing in Palermo Town Court.
No new date has been set yet for their appearance in County Court. According to the court clerk, a date will be set after the Waldrons have been indicted by a grand jury unless their attorneys request an earlier date.
According to County District Attorney, Gregory Oakes, no grand jury date has been set yet for a possible indictment.
If indicted, the Waldrons’ case will be heard by County Court Judge Armen Nazarian.
The Waldrons are charged in the death of Lisa’s son, disabled 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who died the evening of Mothers’ Day, Sunday, May 9, 2021 and whose death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.
The Waldrons were arrested March 15 and are both charged with second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.
They were arraigned Thursday evening, March 17 before Judge Robert Wood in Oswego County CAP Court and were remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, Lisa Waldron on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond and Anthony Waldron on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.
By the next morning, both had bailed out.
