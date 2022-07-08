Waldrons indicted on second-degree murder in death of Jordan Brooks

OSWEGO COUNTY – Lisa and Anthony Waldron, Jordan Brooks’ biological mother and stepfather originally charged with second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person March 15, 2022 in Brooks’ June 2021 death, have now also been charged and indicted on second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.
The much more serious charge of second-degree murder stems from the Grand Jury’s belief that Lisa and Anthony Waldron demonstrated a depraved indifference to human life and recklessly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death to the 17-year-old, disabled Jordan Brooks, and that such depraved indifference resulted in his death.
According to NY Courts (the New York State Unified Courts System), “depraved indifference to human life refers to a person’s state of mind in recklessly engaging in conduct which creates a grave risk of death. A person has a depraved indifference to human life when that person has an utter disregard for the value of human life – a willingness to act, not because he or she means to cause grievous harm (to the person who is killed), but because he or she simply does not care whether or not grievous harm will result. In other words, a person who is depravedly indifferent is not just willing to take a grossly unreasonable risk to human life–that person does not care how the risk turns out. Depraved indifference to human life reflects a wicked, evil or inhuman state of mind, as manifested by brutal, heinous and despicable acts. It is evinced by conduct that is wanton, deficient in a moral sense of concern, devoid of regard for the life or lives of others, and so blameworthy as to justify the same criminal liability that the law imposes on a person who intentionally kills.
“A person acts with a depraved indifference to human life when, having a conscious objective not to kill but to harm, he or she engages in torture or a brutal, prolonged and ultimately fatal course of conduct against a particularly vulnerable victim.”
Second-degree murder is an A-1 felony, one of the highest of all felonies, and is punishable by anywhere from 15 years to life in state prison.
The former charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide also related to the death by the defendant of another person but at a lesser degree of responsibility than second-degree murder.
Manslaughter in the second degree is an involuntary manslaughter charge that applies when the defendant did not intend to kill the victim, but acted in such a dangerous and reckless manner that death resulted. It is a Class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Criminally negligent homicide is a class E felony punishable by up to four years in state prison. The guilty party may also be ordered to pay the court a substantial fine.
