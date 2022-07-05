Walmart donates to county drone program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Walmart Community Grant Program provided three community grants to the Oswego County Drone Program coordinated by the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. The total of $1,700 was donated by the Central Square store (-2911, $1,000), the Fulton store (-3332, $500) and the Liverpool store (-1831, $250). Funds will help provide equipment for county public safety agencies. Pictured, from left, Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso thanks Fulton store manager Coach Jason as County Drone Coordinator John McGraw and Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Holden, drone operator, look on. Oswego County appreciates the support from Walmart to fund public safety initiatives that serve and protect the county residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.