Warning after increase in calls to the poison center for children eating marijuana edibles

SYRACUSE – The Upstate New York Poison Center has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls to the poison center for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. Their data shows calls increased nearly sixfold from almost four years ago for children and teens 19 years old and younger who have consumed a cannabis-containing food product. The drastic change from 2019 to 2022 is even higher when people look at just children five and under. The Upstate New York Poison Center handled only seven cases in 2019 for children five and under, and as of early August this year, they have received 64 calls. They are on par to handle the highest number of cases for marijuana edibles in their 65-year history.

“There are multiple factors at play as for why we are seeing an increase in calls. Some of the biggest reasons why we think there is this increase is because these products are more readily available and many products have enticing packaging,” says Dr. Vince Calleo, medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center. “No matter the reason, our number one concern right now is for the pediatric population because marijuana can have serious effects on their small bodies.”

