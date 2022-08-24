Warning after increase in calls to the poison center for children eating marijuana edibles

SYRACUSE – The Upstate New York Poison Center has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls to the poison center for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. Their data shows calls increased nearly sixfold from almost four years ago for children and teens 19 years old and younger who have consumed a cannabis-containing food product. The drastic change from 2019 to 2022 is even higher when people look at just children five and under. The Upstate New York Poison Center handled only seven cases in 2019 for children five and under, and as of early August this year, they have received 64 calls. They are on par to handle the highest number of cases for marijuana edibles in their 65-year history.
“There are multiple factors at play as for why we are seeing an increase in calls. Some of the biggest reasons why we think there is this increase is because these products are more readily available and many products have enticing packaging,” says Dr. Vince Calleo, medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center. “No matter the reason, our number one concern right now is for the pediatric population because marijuana can have serious effects on their small bodies.”
Because edible THC products often look like candy or sweets, children tend to eat more than what is considered a single “dose” for an adult. These edible products look appealing to young children, and many times, children don’t stop at just one. It is important to remember that unlike smoked marijuana, the effects of edibles may not kick in for almost 90 minutes. Pediatric exposures to edible THC products frequently require a trip to a healthcare facility. In young children, marijuana can cause changes in blood pressure and heart rate, severe tiredness, trouble breathing and even coma.
Calleo says, “It’s easy to forget and leave something out on a table or a counter, but please remember to treat marijuana products just like a dangerous medication. Kids are curious and can’t normally tell the difference between products with and without THC. Up high and out of reach of children is the best place to store all cannabis-related products. Placing THC edibles in medication lock boxes can decrease the chances of children accidentally eating them.”
The poison center is staffed by trained Registered Nurses, pharmacists and physicians who have completed training on how to handle a poisoning call for marijuana edibles and when to send someone to a healthcare facility.
If over 21 and choose to have marijuana edibles (i.e., gummies, cannabis oil for baking, weed candies) remember:
• Keep all marijuana containing products up high and out of reach of children;
• Consider buying a medication lock box. To obtain a free one, check out the website:
• Save their number, 1-800-222-1222, just in case
If people suspect a child has swallowed any form of marijuana, call. Symptoms/reactions are often delayed
Hear directly from Dr. Calleo and a local pediatrician on best practices when it comes to storing marijuana edibles in the newest video: https://bit.ly/3p0LuKv
