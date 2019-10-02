People who did not get tickets to the Fulton mayoral debate being held Thursday, Oct. 3, still have opportunities to watch it.
The debate will be streamed live on the Oswego County Today website beginning about 5 or 5:30 p.m. Simply go to https://oswegocountytoday.com/ and click on the debate link. It also will be streaming live on Oswego County Today’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/oswegocountytoday/
The debate also will be streamed live at Tavern on the Lock restaurant and Blue Moon restaurant in downtown Fulton.
The debate begins at 6 p.m. at the CNY Arts Center.
Fred Reed, of Oswego County Today and Dot Publishing, the host for the debate, said people also can watch the debate beginning a half hour after it concludes online at the Oswego County Today website and Oswego County Today on Facebook.
The mayoral candidates are: Daniel Farfaglia, Democrat, Working Families and Independence parties; Deana Michaels, Republican and Conservative parties; Ethan Parkhurst, independent; and David Webber, independent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.