Water, wastewater workshop set for Oct. 29 in Altmar

ALTMAR - Towns and villages in the Tug Hill region that operate sewer and water facilities should plan to attend the Fundamentals of Water and Wastewater Facilities for Municipalities workshop Oct. 29 at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar.
Organized by the New York State Tug Hill Commission in response to local requests for more training on this topic, the day’s presentations are:
n Available funding for sewer and water projects, by USDA Rural Development and NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation
n Working with engineering firms on capital projects and setting sewer and water rates, by the Development Authority of the North Country
n New York’s drinking water source water protection program, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health
n Succession planning and New York Rural Water Association’s apprenticeship program
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with sessions running from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $40 and includes a light breakfast, lunch, venue and workshop materials. Municipal boards, clerks, sewer and water boards and operators should attend.
The registration form can be found at https://www.tughill.org/2019/08/28/fundamentals-of-water-and-wastewater-facilities/.
