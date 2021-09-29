Waterbury found in contempt for violations of 2019 consent decree

ALBANY – Controversial, alleged sex-for-rent, Oswego landlord Douglas Waterbury has run afoul of an Aug. 9, 2019 court order restricting the management of his properties, his right to be on or enter them, and any contact with his tenants whatsoever, according to a new, Sept. 22, court order handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino along with $15,000 in fines.
Both Douglas and his wife, Carol, are named in the ruling.
The court found the Waterburys guilty of violations of its Aug. 9, 2019 decree and fined the Waterburys $1,000 for each individual violation or for each month a violation continued. The ruling holds them in contempt of court.
The court only sided with the Waterburys on one contention, that being they did not act in good faith to procure an outside, third-party management company for their properties in a timely manner. The court dismissed that accusation, finding that although procuring a management company took longer than expected (seven months), the Waterburys were attempting to do so in good faith.
But that’s all that went the Waterburys’ way. Otherwise, the court agreed with the U.S. attorney that the Waterburys violated just about every other provision of the Aug. 9, 2019 decree and were therefore in contempt.
While the evidence required to prove such contempt does not have to be, as in a criminal trial, “beyond a reasonable doubt,” it is held to a rather high standard of “clear and convincing” evidence in this civil proceeding as opposed to the lesser standard of “a preponderance of the evidence.”
According to court papers in this case, fines for contempt are meant to “deter further disobedience.” Whether a $15,000 fine will serve as such a deterrence to the Waterburys is debatable.
“Most troubling to the Court is the clear and convincing evidence submitted by Plaintiff (the United States of America) of Douglas Waterbury’s conduct regarding his presence at various Oswego properties after the Decree was issued by the Court on Aug. 9, 2019,” D’Agostino’s ruling states.
Waterbury is accused, among other things, of working on a broken hot-water heater at one tenant’s apartment and of showing up at another tenant’s door with toolbox in hand claiming he was there to fix a washing machine. The tenant did not let Waterbury in.
The court found “clear and convincing evidence that Douglas Waterbury violated the Decree by his presence at the Oswego properties on multiple dates, especially since the prohibitions in the Decree clearly included the dwelling units, yards, garages, and driveways. In light of the clear prohibitions established by the Decree and Douglas Waterbury’s willful violations, Plaintiff has shown with reasonable certainty that Douglas Waterbury did not diligently attempt to comply with the Decree. Therefore, the Court finds him in contempt for violating the Decree.”
