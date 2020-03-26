OSWEGO — A Watertown man has been charged with the mid-day robbery of a bank Wednesday in Oswego.
Cornell R. Neilly, 29, was charged by Oswego City Police just after 8 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree robbery and third-degree grand larceny, both nonviolent felony offenses.
It is alleged that at about 1 p.m. Wednesday Mr. Neilly, acting alone, robbed the Chase Bank in Oswego, when he passed a note to the teller demanding money. Mr. Neilly then left the bank and entered a vehicle that was parked on the street.
Police said the suspect vehicle left the city of Oswego and was stopped on Interstate 81 at Exit 38 by state police at about 1:42 p.m. after a “be on the lookout” advisory was sent out county wide. All occupants of the vehicle were detained and transported to the Oswego City Police Department pending investigation.
Mr. Neilly and the other two occupants cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation, according to police. Proceeds of the robbery were recovered from Mr. Neilly. Further investigation and interviews showed that Mr. Neilly had acted alone while the other two occupants of the vehicle are believed to be unwittingly involved and were not charged.
Through the course of this investigation, it was learned that Mr. Neilly, prior to living in Watertown, is originally from New York City. A warrant check of Mr. Neilly revealed that he currently has three outstanding warrants and is wanted on a parole violation alleging third-degree robbery and is wanted by the New York City Police Department on third-degree grand larceny and third-degree robbery counts.
Mr. Neilly was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and was transported to the Oswego County Jail where he is held pending arraignment Thursday in Centralized Arraignment Part (CAP) Court.
A more in-depth investigation into Mr. Neilly’s criminal history and pending court appearances revealed that he has a substantial amount of open felony cases in New York City for the same type of criminal behavior, for which he was dubbed the “Burberry Bandit”.
Oswego City Police Chief Phil Cady said, “We were able to bring this to a successful conclusion in such a timely manner because of the investigative efforts of our officers and the assistance from the New York State Police and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. The Oswego Police Department’s ability to review video footage from the new downtown camera systems; coupled with information sharing throughout Oswego County law enforcement was paramount in getting the suspect vehicle stopped within 40 minutes of this incident and the suspect arrested. This incident was a great example of the interagency cooperation we have here in Oswego County.
Oswego City Mayor Billy Barlow said, “Unfortunately, thanks to New York State’s so-called “bail reform laws” the constant repeat offender responsible for multiple robberies known as the “Burberry Bandit” was allowed to walk the streets free and venture to Oswego to commit another robbery”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.