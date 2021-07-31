FULTON - The rain and wind of July have kept volunteers with the Great Bear Springs Recreation Area busy.
Richard Drosse, head of Friends of Great Bear, said incessant rain has made Great Bear’s eight miles of trails muddy and messy. Volunteers have had to walk the trails almost daily to clean up areas and even make some makeshift walkways to keep hikers out of the mud.
“We had to ask people to stay off the section of the towpath that goes to Whiskey Island because one section was muddy,” Drosse said. “We put up board walks in other areas with help from the volunteers and Boy Scouts.”
Wind during some of the July thunderstorms also has knocked down limbs from trees. Volunteers have to check frequently to ensure trails are not blocks by fallen trees.
Drosse said even more work has been done recently on the trails due to increased usage of Great Bear. He said the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people from doing some of their favorite indoor activities, so they headed outdoors to hike and walk places like Great Bear.
“We’ve definitely had more people use Great Bear since the pandemic,” Drosse said.
The heavy rains have even kept Great Bear volunteers from doing some repair work they want to tackle. Sometimes volunteers use gravel used to fill in mud holes. The volunteers approach the muddy sides of the trails by canoe, but high water in the river also can make the work dangerous.
Great Bear Springs Recreation Area comprises about 444 acres along the east bank of the Oswego River, with access from County Route 57, between the village of Phoenix and city of Fulton. It features a mix of forests, fields and wetlands with marked trails over various terrain. It is accessible to people of all abilities and ages, year-round and free of charge.
“There is such a variety of trails,” said Naneen Drosse, also of the Friends of Great Bear. She said people from the area and from outside Central New York have remarked to her and on comment pages on social media that Great Bear is a delight and a beautiful area.
In addition to keeping up trail work, Richard Drosse said Friends of Great Bear also want to do some repair work on the Great Bear parking lot. He said there are potholes there that fill with water after heavy rains.
“We need to improve the grading there,” he said.
In other Great Bear news, there will be a ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 12 unveiling a new Legends and Lore state marker at the start of the Great Bear trail system just off the parking lot.
Drosse and Volney Supervisor Gregory Hartranft said the marker is issued by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which also provides the blue and gold historical marker signs seen on roadways throughout New York state.
The Legends and Lore Marker Program gives communities an opportunity to teach visitors about folklore from their regions. The program “promotes cultural tourism and commemorates legends and folklore as part of our heritage,” according to the Pomeroy Foundation website.
“Generally speaking, folklore is the stories, customs, traditions and expressive arts and crafts that are passed on from one person to another, often from generation to generation,” according to the Pomeroy website. “Our shared identities and sense of belonging are the result of shared traditions, stories, customs and activities.”
The marker is already installed at Great Bear but will be unveiled officially Aug. 12. The marker tells the story of how Great Bear got its name.
Anyone who would like to volunteer with Friends of Great Bear can send an email to info@friendsofgreatbear.org. People also can find out about what’s happening at Great Bear by visiting its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/friendsofgreatbear or go to its website at friendsofgreatbear.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.