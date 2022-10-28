VOLNEY – A week-and-a-half after the county legislature, determined to foreclose on the Attis ethanol plant for back taxes, while the mortgage holder on that property, Highscore Capital, proceeds to foreclose on Attis for in excess of $45 million owed to them, James Weatherup, chairman of the legislature, announced Monday, Oct. 24 that the noxious fire smoldering in a corn-filled silo at the abandoned plant will be extinguished. Weatherup also said the county will receive the $1.7 million owed to it in back taxes, the monies owed to the town of Volney and the Fulton school district have been repaid, and that Highscore may very well have found a reputable firm to take over and restart ethanol production at the plant.
In a gathering of elected officials and others, Weatherup made his announcement with the plant as his backdrop and the odor of smoldering corn wafting through the day’s light breeze as a reminder that could not be ignored of the nuisance this abandoned plant had become to the people of Fulton and Volney for almost a year now.
“Today is a new beginning for a site that has sat vacant for more than two years and for even longer has not lived up to its full potential,” Weatherup began. “I signed an emergency order that allows us to put out the smoldering silo fire that for months has created a nuisance in the surrounding area. The developing plan to put out the fire is to have a contractor willing to come in and empty the silo and safely dispose of the ashes and the burned material. Extinguishing the silo fire is the most immediate action we take today, but that action will jumpstart a partnership with Highscore Capital that will ultimately lead to the redevelopment of this site and its return to productive use. The county and Highscore, which is a creditor that is owed millions by the former occupant of the site, have entered into an agreement that will see the property transferred to a new owner and returned to operation. As part of that deal, the county will be reimbursed for all the back taxes owed on the property, and Highscore will recoup some of their losses. We expect that partnership to result in the property being transferred to a reputable firm that will once again employ Oswego County residents and be an asset to the Volney and Fulton communities.
“Highscore has had preliminary discussions with a firm interested in resuming ethanol production at the site,”Weatherup continued. “The county is doing everything possible to ensure that that agreement comes to fruition. As oil and energy costs rise around the globe, this site is uniquely positioned to capitalize on those market conditions. Minimal renovation and investment are needed to return the facility to a functioning ethanol production plant. We may never see the hundreds of jobs Miller Brewing once provided, but this site can and will play a critical role in the resurgence of southern Oswego County and the city of Fulton, which is already underway. The city of Fulton and our region have a rich history of manufacturing, and this industrial site will play a significant role in continuing that tradition and creating good-paying jobs. Coupled with the development next door at the Riverview Business Park, the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative investment in Fulton, and the anticipated spillover from Micron’s multi-billion-dollar investment just a few miles from this site, this area is poised for a rebirth.”
In a later interview, Weatherup added:
“The mortgage company (Highscore Capital) just signed a stipulation last Thursday (Oct. 20) that allows us to have access to get in there to put the fire out.
“The ultimate goal,” he said, “is to get back into production, not just for the 40 to 50 full-time employees that will be working here, but it’s the construction jobs to get the plant back up and running, and then, the surrounding community that sells corn and products, and the hardware store and the diners and everything that gets everybody back working. That’s most exciting.”
Weatherup said Highscore Capital has talked with a number of people about buying the plant. “Basically, the mortgage company wants their money,” Weatherup said. “I think overall they would say, ‘Yes, we’d like it in production.’ But that’s not really their function. Ultimately, I, everyone, would like to see this back in production.”
Weatherup said he assumes that whoever buys the property will run it as an ethanol plant. “It’s uniquely positioned to do that,” he said. “It makes just too much sense (to do anything else with the plant). The global market is here for it. Sen. Schumer’s office has recognized that need that ethanol is a part of our energy at least for the near future.”
Following Weatherup’s announcement, three other elected officials reiterated Weatherup’s hopes for the site’s future.
Oswego County Legislature Vice Chairperson Linda Lockwood, who represents the town of Volney, was the first, followed by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“We’re going to develop this site,” Michaels said. “I’m positive of that. This is the future of our area. Our goal with this particular site is we provide sewer. And that sewer is a very important piece of the operation of this site. We’re going to continue to be that partner and continue to provide those services so that this site can be viable and successful as we move forward. Putting out this silo fire is a catalyst for much success to come.”
New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay followed Fulton’s mayor saying, “Maybe we’re at the bottom right now with this silo, but there is renewed hope. And I think we are on the rebound. But it takes partnership to get anything done, and I’m happy to say we’ve had great partnership addressing the silo fire and then hopefully having Highscore and the person they have coming in to start ethanol production again.”
Barclay cited the state DEC (Dept. of Environmental Conservation), county officials, “and really, I’d say, it was the chief of the Fulton fire department who did a great job putting a meeting together back in June or July that kind of got this thing going.”
Barclay further complimented Weatherup for his role in supporting and fashioning the progress on the abandoned site.
“With property abandoned, taxes owed, a fire burning on premise, and previous owners unreachable, the future of this facility looked bleak just a few short months ago,” Barclay said. “But under the capable direction of Chairman Weatherup, the county has done what seemed insurmountable and has taken possession of this property with the hope of creating jobs and bringing this facility back to productive use.
“Throughout the ordeal, my office has worked with county leaders, state officials, federal representatives, local governments and fire personnel to offer support to see this complicated situation resolved,” Barclay continued. “After such a long ordeal, and on behalf of the many residents in the Town of Volney and City of Fulton who have been bothered by the burning corn silo, it is a relief to be standing here today. With this property in the county’s hands, we look forward to the odor being eliminated and a better future at this site. My office will continue to do what it can to support the plans for the future of this facility.
“So, let’s get that fire out,” Barclay concluded. “Let’s get the new facility up and running, and continue to rebound and grow this area in central New York.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.