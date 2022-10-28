VOLNEY – A week-and-a-half after the county legislature, determined to foreclose on the Attis ethanol plant for back taxes, while the mortgage holder on that property, Highscore Capital, proceeds to foreclose on Attis for in excess of $45 million owed to them, James Weatherup, chairman of the legislature, announced Monday, Oct. 24 that the noxious fire smoldering in a corn-filled silo at the abandoned plant will be extinguished. Weatherup also said the county will receive the $1.7 million owed to it in back taxes, the monies owed to the town of Volney and the Fulton school district have been repaid, and that Highscore may very well have found a reputable firm to take over and restart ethanol production at the plant.

In a gathering of elected officials and others, Weatherup made his announcement with the plant as his backdrop and the odor of smoldering corn wafting through the day’s light breeze as a reminder that could not be ignored of the nuisance this abandoned plant had become to the people of Fulton and Volney for almost a year now.

