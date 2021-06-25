Weatherup urges Oswego County residents to participate in broadband internet survey

OSWEGO COUNTY – A new broadband study of five central New York counties, including Oswego, is going on now to identify internet access, reliability and cost issues. Funding from the federal stimulus act and other sources will help determine where service is most critical and how to best improve it.
County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup spoke recently on the study.
“We’ve learned many things through this pandemic,” Weatherup began, “and one of them is that internet access is no longer a luxury. In the past year, more residents and students went online for work and school than ever before, highlighting the need for better, more reliable, and more affordable service.
“Oswego County has evolved over the past two centuries, building on connections – from rivers and streams, to canals and railroads, to roads and electricity today,” Weatherup continued. “To ensure our community will prosper into the future, the county is working hard to ensure that we all stay connected to the internet. As part of this effort, we are working with the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board to identify where the digital divide still exists in our community and find ways to connect all of us to the wider world. The vibrancy of the communities we have built together will only benefit from increased access to this vital resource.
“ECC Technologies created a website and survey that will assess our broadband capabilities and help identify issues with internet access, service, and cost.
“There are two surveys, one for residential and one for business internet usage. I encourage all permanent and seasonal residents, business and farm owners and students to complete a survey. Business owners who operate a business from their home should complete both the residential and the business survey to help identify their unique needs.
“The survey uses an industry-standard broadband speed test to identify current speeds for downloading and uploading files as well as other data usage and working online with interactive systems at the user’s location.
“People who take the survey while connected to their home or business WiFi are asked to complete both the questionnaire and the speed test. People who take the survey from a public location should complete the survey only and skip the speed test.
“The survey asks for basic contact information, such as your address, to help identify locations where broadband deficiencies currently exist. All information is completely confidential and will not be shared with any third-party entity.
“Funding for broadband is available through the recent federal stimulus act and other sources. For us to take advantage of this unique opportunity to fund these improvements, it is imperative that we collect as much local data as possible.
“Please join us in this effort and encourage others to do so as well. Go to cny internet.com for more information and to answer the survey. It takes just five minutes to complete and results will be collected until Saturday, July 31.
“If you don’t have access to the internet and would like to participate, pick up a paper survey at your local library, or town, or village office, or call 315-412-5966 to request one.”
According to Dave Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, “The more information gathered through this survey, the better we can prepare to improve broadband internet service in Oswego County. By completing this survey, you will help Oswego County plan for a connected future.”
Turner said download speeds are important for receiving files, emails and other data quickly, as well as support for streaming services such as Netflix and Roku. Upload speeds are important for transferring large files such as photographs, x-rays or complex documents to another location, or for working with interactive systems such as QuickBooks Online, Google Docs, or other business systems.
The Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, working in conjunction with its member counties, is responsible for conducting this assessment in partnership with ECC Technologies, Inc., of Rochester, N.Y.
This study will provide the basis for the preparation of a regional and county level plan to improve broadband internet access across the five-county region.
This study will help determine the cost of improving broadband internet access in Central New York. It will also serve as the basis to seek federal and state government grants to support implementation of a public-private partnership to offset the costs of deploying broadband services.
Broadband deployments generally rely on revenues earned from services subscribed by business and residential customers for funding repayments of loans for construction and operating costs. These resources can be supplemented with funds from the public sector.
In recent years, numerous efforts have been undertaken at the federal, state, and local level to improve broadband service in upstate New York. To supplement these efforts, public agencies have been undertaking studies to identity areas that still lack adequate broadband service. Madison and Yates Ccounties recently completed studies for their communities in 2019. Currently, similar studies are underway in Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and St. Lawrence Ccounties.
ECC Technologies completed a field inventory of infrastructure which could be utilized to provide broadband services in Central New York in April 2021. The community outreach and survey campaign will run from May – July 2021. The full study for central New York will be completed by October 2021.
The Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board (CNY RPDB) is a public agency that was established in 1966 by Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties under the provisions of Article 12B of the New York State General Municipal Law.
The CNY RPDB is governed by a 35-member board of directors that is appointed by its five member counties. Financial support for the agency is provided by member county contributions, state and federal grants, and contract service revenue. The CNY RPDB provides a comprehensive range of services associated with the growth and development of communities in central New York with a focus on eight major program areas including economic development, environmental management, community development, energy management, land use and transportation planning, information and research services, and intergovernmental coordination.
