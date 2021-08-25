Webinar, Sept. 21, on logging in the 1930’s and 1940’s

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 will hold the first of several fall 2021 history-related webinars.
Ernest Leigh Portner, owner of Portner’s Sawmill, will narrate a slideshow of images taken during logging on Gould Paper Company lands in the 1930’s and 1940’s, as well as inside the Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper mill.
Leigh, born in the Lee Center area in 1933, was a logger all his life and came from a family of loggers. This will be the first time Leigh provides his presentation online, sharing his unique knowledge of the history of logging on Tug Hill and in the Adirondacks.
Register in advance for the presentation at tinyurl.com/portnerlogging, or on the commission’s website at www.tughill.org.
