OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, May 5, that 21 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,785. There are currently 180 active positive cases.
Yesterday, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reported that the County’s seven-day positivity rate jumped from 1.4% last week to 2.3% this week and that its community transmission rate remains “high” according to the CDC.
“We understand this is frustrating to all of us,” he said. “But we must not let it deter us from our goal of overcoming COVID-19 and ending this pandemic. The best way to accomplish that is through vaccination.”
Huang agreed, “The more people we get vaccinated, the more we can reduce the number of new positive cases and the sooner we can reach herd immunity. If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, please, make an appointment today to get your shot. There are many places that offer the vaccine, including Oswego Health, ConnextCare and several local pharmacies. You can also go to www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site close to you.”
The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective. They will protect you and your family from the virus. They prevent severe symptoms, hospitalization and death.
He added, “Regardless of your vaccination status, please continue to follow safety protocols. Wear a mask. Maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently. If you are sick, stay home. If your children are sick, please keep them home.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 5.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 180
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 204,863
Total - of negative results: 194,495
Total - of positive cases: 7,785
Total - of positive cases released: 7,515
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 543
The Health Department will host another mini-clinic at its office on Bunner Street in Oswego. It is scheduled to run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be administered at the clinic. For more information about the three COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The link to register for the clinic are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if the clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. This includes a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
