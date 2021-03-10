OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, March 10, that 22 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 6,529. There are currently 192 active positive cases.
Huang reminded residents that the virus is still active in the community. He said, “We have been monitoring coronavirus activity throughout the county since the pandemic began last year. One of the indicators we’re tracking is the seven-day new case count. These counts had declined in February; however, they are back on the rise again this month. The seven-day new case total was just 88 on Monday, March 1, and then rose to 175 on Monday, March 8, nearly doubling in a week.”
He also noted that vaccine supplies have increased and more residents are able to get vaccinated. “Still, we have not seen new case numbers decrease as we would have expected. We must be diligent in our protection practices such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing our hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings. I urge residents to collaborate with us, remain vigilant, and follow safety protocols to help us get through this pandemic.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. March 10.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 192
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 158,748
Total - of negative results: 150,050
Total - of positive cases: 6,529
Total - of positive cases released: 6,248
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 89
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 615
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible people in the most efficient way possible. The health department posts an appointment link to their website at health.oswegocounty.com after 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
“We are happy that so many in our community are interested in being vaccinated to help end this pandemic,” said Huang. “Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”
For details on eligibility, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes pay stubs, work ID, a letter from health care provider and proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Local pharmacies are charged with vaccinating those aged 60 years and older, teachers and school staff, and licensed childcare providers. In Oswego County, these pharmacies include various Kinney Drugs and Walgreens locations as well as the Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy in Oswego. Please do not call the pharmacy for appointments. Appointments must be made online through the Kinney Drugs, Walgreens or Wayne Drugs A Health Mart Pharmacy websites. Please visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/NY/ or https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp?ban=covid_vaccine_brandstory_main_Jan2021 or https://stores.healthmart.com/waynepharmacy/stores.aspx to schedule an appointment.
As vaccine supplies continue to be inconsistent, clinics are usually not scheduled until the provider knows how much vaccine they are receiving from the state and when. People need to keep checking the websites frequently.
People aged 65 and over who need assistance may also call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 for help navigating the internet in making appointments.
Eligibility determination and a list of nearby providers where appointments can be scheduled are available through New York’s “Am I Eligible?” app at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or by calling the New York State Vaccination Hotline, 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Oswego County is part of the CNY Regional Vaccination Network. Click here for more information: https://www.upstate.edu/coronavirus/covidvaccine/.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
