OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Dec. 23, that 54 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,200.
“We are sad to report that we have lost another one of our neighbors,” said Huang. “This marks the 28th coronavirus-related death in our county. I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this person.”
He also reviewed that there were three dozen new COVID-19-positive cases in the week before Halloween. “Since then, we have seen ever-increasing weekly cases,” he said. “From slightly over 100 cases a week after Halloween, to more than 250 a week in the middle of November, to around 400 cases every week in December. Increased cases come with high death tolls in the community. In less than a week, the County has had five additional deaths associated with COVID-19.”
In addition to the growing number of people in Oswego County who are becoming infected with the coronavirus, Huang also announced that the county has received lab confirmation of the first case of a patient with both COVID-19 and influenza.
“The flu has been in our county for some weeks now,” said Huang. “I want to remind residents to get their flu shot. It’s more important than ever and it’s not too late. Yes, the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out, but it will take months to get it to the general public. The flu vaccine is available now, so please, take advantage of it and get your flu shot to protect you from the disease or alleviate the severity of its symptoms.”
Huang also cautioned residents to avoid non-essential gatherings and keep their holiday celebrations within their own households to avoid further spread of the disease. He suggested that residents expand their virtual celebration with other family members and friends via Zoom or other apps.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup emphasizes that residents need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Follow the advice of the Health Department. Practice preventative measures such as social distancing, face-masking and frequent handwashing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules. All of these things will help us get to the other side of this pandemic.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 23.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 99,229
Total - of positive cases: 3,200
Total - of positive cases released: 2,487
Total deaths: 28
Total - of positive cases active: 685
Total - of negative results: 95,160
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,531
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday if you have any questions. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
