OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Wednesday, Dec. 9, that 58 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,414.
Huang implores residents to practice preventative measures and comply with isolation and quarantine rules. “I cannot say this more urgently,” he stressed. “It is simply not safe for people of different households to get together – even if they are from the same family! It does not matter the reason. Whether it’s a birthday party, kids’ sleepover, holiday gathering or dinner – social gatherings are a major factor in spreading the coronavirus.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded residents to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. “We must all work together to prevent this pandemic from becoming dramatically worse,” he said. “Please take personal responsibility for your behaviors and protect yourselves, your families and your communities from this rampant disease.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 9.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 88,084
Total - of positive cases: 2,414
Total - of positive cases released: 1,875
Total deaths: 5
Total - of positive cases active: 534
Total - of negative results: 85,249
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,292
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasized that residents who are required to quarantine must stay home and away from other members of their household.
“Patients should know that they will often get their test results before they are transmitted to the Health Department,” she explained. “If you test positive for COVID-19, you must stay home and isolate yourself from others in your household. This means staying in a separate room by yourself, using a separate bathroom if possible and disinfecting it after each use. You must stay six feet away from others, wear a face mask and wash your hands frequently. Do not have visitors to your house and remind those who live in your household that they should also stay home until the Health Department contacts you.”
Chairman Weatherup added, “We realize that isolation and quarantine requirements are difficult, especially during the holiday season, but we need everyone to comply with them. Not only to help contain the virus, but to preserve our local first response teams and health care system so we can avoid restrictions and shutdowns.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
A list of testing sites and additional information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
For more information, call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
