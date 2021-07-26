From STAFF REPORTS
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, July 26, that 22 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,175. There are currently 25 active positive cases.
Across the nation, there has been a spike in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and Oswego County is no exception to this trend. Two or three weeks ago, the County’s seven-day accumulated case counts were less than 10 and now it has increased to around 20. The CDC has upgraded the County’s community transmission risk level from “low” to “moderate.”
“We have also seen increases in both the volume of COVID-19 testing and the percentages of positive test results,” Huang added. “Just as it has been reported in the rest of the country, most of the cases reported here are also people who are either not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated. This trend does not look good. We have seen some fully vaccinated people infected and many of them have underlying conditions.”
Huang encourages residents who are not vaccinated or are not fully vaccinated to get the vaccine or their second dose as soon as they are able. “To protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors, vaccine is the best tool we have to defeat this virus. The vaccine is effective in preventing severe cases, hospitalization and death.”
This report is current as of 1 p.m. July 26.
- Total - of positive cases currently active: 25
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
- Total - of tests conducted: 239,520
- Total - of negative results: 228,259
- Total - of positive cases: 8,175
- Total - of positive cases released: 8,059
- Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 93
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 47
Health Department staff strive to administer the vaccine to more residents. Huang said, “They go into households to vaccinate homebound patients, they hold clinics in areas with low vaccination rates and they extend the hours of the weekly walk-in clinics to get more people vaccinated. Our staff were pleased to administer over 50 doses of vaccine at last Wednesday’s walk-in clinic – a record-breaking number of people since we started holding these smaller clinics.”
Now is a good time for parents to get their students aged 12 years and above vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oswego County Health Department has scheduled three vaccination clinics for this week.
The first two clinics will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego:
- From 1 to 3 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 years and above. It is a two-dose series, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Aug. 18 for their second shot.
- From 4 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose shot, approved for those aged 18 years and above only.
The third clinic will be held on Thursday, July 29 at the Sandy Creek Fire Department, 6026 S. Main St., Sandy Creek:
- From 4 to 7:30 p.m., individuals can choose either the Pfizer or the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and above. It is a two-dose series, so those who choose this vaccine should plan to return on Thursday, Aug. 19 for their second shot. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine and approved for those aged 18 years and above only.
Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is still active, and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With restrictions lifted, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, especially if they are not vaccinated,” he said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and abandon safety practices. If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time to get your shot.”
Locations of public exposure to the virus are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
- Get vaccinated if you are 12 years of age or older.
- Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Wash your hands often.
- Wear a face mask if you are unvaccinated.
- Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in public. All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures that local businesses and workplaces may still have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
