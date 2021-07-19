OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, July 19, that 17 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,153. There are currently 19 active positive cases.
“The data shows that the 7-day average of testing volume, percentage of those testing positive, and the new case counts are all rising,” said Huang. “The Oswego County Health Department continues to use case tracking, isolation, quarantine, and vaccination to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community. Among all of these measures, vaccination is the most powerful tool. We encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated.”
Huang said many providers offer the vaccine in Oswego County. They include pharmacies, health care providers, the Oswego Hospital, ConnextCare, and the County Health Department. Recently, the United Way of Greater Oswego County announced incentives to encourage 12- to 25-year-olds to get vaccinated.
“Working together, we will be able to better protect ourselves and our neighbors,” he said.
He urged residents who have been vaccinated with only one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to get their second shot as soon as they are eligible.
This report is current as of 1 p.m. July 19.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 19
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 237,779
Total - of negative results: 226,551
Total - of positive cases: 8,153
Total - of positive cases released: 8,043
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 93
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 39
The Oswego County Health Department will hold vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. during July and August. The Pfizer vaccine is offered to those age 12 and older, and the 1-dose Janssen/ J&J is available to those age 18 and older. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are accepted. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment, or schedule on-line at health.oswegocounty.com.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer any COVID-19-related questions. The hotline is open 8:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, phone 315-349-3330.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is still active, and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With restrictions lifted, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, especially if they are not vaccinated,” he said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and abandon safety practices. If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time to get your shot.”
Locations of public exposure to the virus are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 12 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Wear a face mask if you are unvaccinated.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Those who are unvaccinated should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in public. All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures that local businesses and workplaces may still have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
