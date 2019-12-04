West Monroe Christmas party and craft sale

WEST MONROE - The West Monroe Fire Department will host a children’s Christmas party from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the West Monroe Fire Station, with a lighting of the town Christmas tree to follow at 5 p.m.
There will be many activities at the party for children including: Face painting, games, making ornaments and other crafts, music, snacks, pictures with Santa and more.
The Fire Department Auxiliary will host a craft show and sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, also at the fire station.
The fire station is located in West Monroe at 54 County Route 11, about two-tenths of a mile north of State Route 49, and can be found on the web at www.westmonroefire.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.