West Monroe Fire Department Fire Safety Night

WEST MONROE - The West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 21st Annual Fire Safety Night from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
This is a free event, open to the public. Parking will be available at Greenview Country Club, at the intersection of State Route 49 and Whig Hill Road, with shuttle service to and from the West Monroe Fire Station.
There will be many hands-on activities for all ages. Assisting the West Monroe Fire Department will be Brewerton, Caughdenoy, Central Square, Cleveland, Constantia, Hastings, Parish and Mexico fire departments, and Menter and North Shore Ambulance. Area law enforcement agencies will also be participating. Also this year they will have collection boxes set up for non perishable goods to be donated to local food pantries.
All are encouraged to attend. They will have free snacks and drinks, with hot dogs available for $1, as well as many handouts from represented services.
