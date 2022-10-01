West Monroe Fire Department Fire Safety Night

WEST MONROE - The West Monroe Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 21st Annual Fire Safety Night from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

This is a free event, open to the public. Parking will be available at Greenview Country Club, at the intersection of State Route 49 and Whig Hill Road, with shuttle service to and from the West Monroe Fire Station.

