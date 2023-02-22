WEST MONORE - On Feb. 20, State Police in Hastings arrested Bryon D. Phillips, age 38 from West Monroe, for aggravated cruelty to animals, a class “E” felony.
Phillips was arrested following an investigation that began on Feb. 10, when Troopers were requested to assist Oswego County Probation Officers at a residence on Potter Road in West Monroe for an unrelated complaint.
Trooper Kylie Black discovered a chocolate lab, named “Chance”, located in a back addition to the residence, separate from the house. It did not appear that the dog had been let outside in months and there were feces and urine throughout the room. In addition, “Chance” did not have access to food or water and was severely emaciated.
“Chance” was immediately seized by State Police, and with the generosity of the Highland Animal Hospital in Central Square, was treated for various medical issues. “Chance” is six or seven years old and about 30 pounds underweight, but with the assistance of the veterinary office and Dawn of a New Day Animal Rescue, he is expected to make a full recovery and be adopted into his forever home.
Phillips was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP court on March 1.
