WEST MONROE - Joshua A. Ryan, 24, of 338 County Route 11, Lot 144 in the town of West Monroe, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 24 for possession of a sexual performance by a child (E-felony) and promoting a sexual performance by a child (D-felony).
The New York State Police in Pulaski, along with the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit – Central Region, SP Pulaski BCI, SP Hastings BCI, and the Department of Homeland Security responded to execute a search warrant regarding an investigation into child pornography.
Ryan was transported to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the jail on $1,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear at the town of West Monroe Court at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
