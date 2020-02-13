What she saw changed everything

Christ the Good Shepherd is hosting Unplanned, a movie about former Planned Parenthood Director, Abby Johnson.
Unplanned is an eye-opening look inside the abortion industry and also shares Johnson’s transformation from a passionate advocate for choice to an even more passionate advocate for life.
The movie will be screened at Christ the Good Shepherd (St. Paul’s) at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Chapel (use East Fourth Street parking lot on side of church).
For more information, contact Daun Symborski at 315-529-8292.
This event made possible in part by the Diocesan Office of Family/Respect Life Ministry.
